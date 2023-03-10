Conduct webcasting flawlessly on March 13: Nellore collector

District Election Officer K V N Chakradhar Babu has directed the officials to conduct the webcasting without any errors in the MLC elections to be held on March 13. A training programme on the webcasting process was conducted on Thursday for the officials and students.





He said that the webcasting process should be conducted on the polling day without any mistakes. He said that students have been participating in the webcasting process voluntarily contributing as per the guidelines issued by the Central Election Commission and added the process has to be carried out from the time the polling begins till its completion.





Chakradhar Babu said the engineering students have been instructed to conduct the live casting at the polling stations without any interruption and the polling will begin from 8 am.





Further, he visited the special postal ballot Centre at VR PG College in the city and participated in an orientation programme for the officials of Atmakur, Kavali and Atmakur divisions and directed the Polling Officers and Assistant Polling Officers to conduct the poll process effectively without making any mistakes. The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on the day and ballot boxes should be handed over to the reception centre after the polling process along with the diary of the PO and other proformas.





Kandukur Sub Collector Shobika, Kavali RDO Seena Naik, Atmakur RDO Karuna Kumari, vice chairman of NUDA T Bapireddy, PD of DRDA Sambasiva Reddy and DWAMA PD Venkat Rao participated.