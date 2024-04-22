Congress announces candidates for 28 more Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati/New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced the names of 28 more candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and also replaced candidates in 10 constituencies declared earlier. The Central Election Committee of the party announced candidates for Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam North, Vijayawada East, Ongole, Kadapa, Srisailam, Hindupur among others.

According to a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), L Rama Rao will contest from Visakhapatnam North, S Padmasree (Vijayawada East), T Kalyal Aszal Ali Khan (Kadapa) and R Aswardha Narayana (Dharmavaram).

The party has replaced candidates in 10 constituencies. A Krishna Rao will contest from Srikakulam Assembly segment, D Srinivas (Gajapathinagaram), M Sushil Raja (Tadikonda – SC), T Nagalakshmi (Ongole), D Subba Reddy (Kanigiri), N Kiran Kumar Reddy (Kovur), P V Srikanth Reddy (Sarvepalli), U Ramakrishna Rao (Gudur – SC), Chandanamudi Shiva (Sullurpeta – SC) and Mohammed Hussain Inayatulla (Hindupur).

With today's announcement, the Congress has come up with the names of candidates for 154 constituencies. The (CPI), Congress and CPI(M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh. The Congress has allotted eight seats each to the CPI and CPI(M). The INDIA bloc's seat sharing arrangement has been done for 170 Assembly seats and candidates for five seats are yet to be announced. Elections for the 175-member Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.