Congress, BJP have no moral right to seek votes: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Kadapa: As part of campaign in Badvel bypoll on behalf of YSRCP candidate Dr D Sudha, Panchayat Raj Minister, who is also in-charge for Badvel, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy launched scathing attack on the Congress and BJP at booth conveners' meeting on Saturday. He pointed out that both Congress and BJP have no moral right to seek votes from the electorate as the duo lost people's confidence in the state.

Stating that YSRCP has every right to claim votes, he said the government has allocated Rs 792 crore for the development of Badvel in the last two years. "Our party need not hesitate to approach even Congress, TDP, BJP men in Badvel constituency because everyone irrespective of political parties get benefited under the YSR Congress government.

The minister pointed out BJP was hatching conspiracy to highlight religious issues in the election campaign by doing false propaganda as Home Minister M Sucharitha was a Christian.

The Minister pointed out that YSRCP had secured historic victory in Tirupati byelection even as BJP launched bad propaganda. Responding over the criticism of Panchayat Raj Minister, PCC working president N Tulasi Reddy termed the Peddireddi comments as unfortunate. He said Congress party had won 7 times in Badvel while TDP four and YSRCP two times. He said people were vexed with YSRCP and BJP ruling.