Congress Candidate Kavuri Lavanya Criticizes Jagan and Babu, Calls for Change in Andhra Pradesh
In a plea for change in Andhra Pradesh, Kavuri Lavanya, the Eluru Parliament Congress candidate, condemned the lack of ambition from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu in serving the people. Campaigning through a road show in Denduluru constituency, Lavanya highlighted the state's struggles over the past decade, emphasizing the need for the Congress party to lead the way towards development.
During the campaign in Eluru constituency, Lavanya urged voters to support the Congress party and envisioned Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister, promising to prioritize the state's special status upon coming to power. She criticized the lack of progress under the TDP and YCP leadership, pointing out the neglect of crucial issues such as funding allocations and social injustices.
Lavanya's manifesto includes significant welfare measures, such as financial support for women and farmers, as well as affordable cooking gas cylinders. Drawing from her family's commitment to education and community service, Lavanya pledged to address public concerns and be a dedicated representative for the people if elected. The campaign event saw the participation of numerous Congress leaders and activists, signaling a strong push for change in the upcoming elections.