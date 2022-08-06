Congress leaders stage protest agaisnt price hike

Visakhapatnam: Congress party leaders alleged that the Central and State governments have completely failed to control the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Opposing the attitude of the BJP and YSRCP governments both at the Centre and the state, the Congress party organised a dharna at the GVMC Gandhi statue on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Congress party state secretary S Sudhakar alleged that by charging GST on every item, the Union government is putting a financial burden on the people. He criticised the Central and State governments competing in mobilising debts.

Party leader Arilova Venkatesh alleged that the Union government is working for Ambani and Adani. SC Cell leader Nagapani Bhaskara Rao stated that both the governments were filing false cases in the garb of 'traitors' against the public and Opposition party leaders who opposed government policies.

Even Sonia Gandhi, who's 80 years old and suffering from illness, is also being harassed by the BJP government, he alleged.

Congress party West constituency leader Anga Varma, woman leader Zubeda Begum and activists participated in the protest.