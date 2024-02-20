Live
- Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'X' Account Hacked, Cyber Crime Police Investigate
- Bhishma Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, rituals, significance and all you need to know
- Young Telugu actor ties the knot in Jodhpur ceremony
- Dhanush unveils first look poster and title for his 50th Film – ‘Raayan’
- After ‘HHVM,’ Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of another mega film!
- Sreeleela responds to a troll video on her performance in ‘Guntur Kaaram’
- CP tells trainees to be self-disciplined
- Kiara Advani set to join Ranveer Singh in highly anticipated ‘Don 3’
- Delhi Earns Dubious Distinction: Highest Tax Evasion Record Sparks Urgent Inquiry
- Devotional Gathering in Kannepalli Tomorrow (21-02-2024)
Just In
Congress leaders strive for party’s revival
- Some party leaders in Amadalavalasa constituency remained with the party
- Boddepalli Satyavathi and Sanapala Annaji Rao have been actively conducting party events despite the party losing its influence
- Satyavathi and Annaji Rao are likely to be fielded by the party from Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa constituencies respectively
Srikakulam: After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Congress Party had completely disappeared in the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 general elections. Consequently, several senior leaders migrated to YSRCP ahead of 2014 elections and those who contested on Congress ticket lost deposits in all Assembly constituencies.
Senior leaders like Palavalasa Rajasekharam, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Meesala Neelakantam Naidu, Killi Kruparani, Peerukatla ViswaPrasad, Kondru Murali Mohan and others who enjoyed good positions during Congress rule switched loyalties to YSRCP or TDP.
But senior leaders Boddepalli Satyavathi and Sanapala Annaji Rao in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency remained with the Congress. Satyavathi is the daughter-in-law of the legendary leader Boddepalli Raja Gopala Rao who was MP from Srikakulam constituency for six times and was an ardent Congress man and close associate of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Satyavathi decided to stay back in Congress Party. She was elected as MLA from Amadalavalasa as Congress nominee twice in 2004 and 2009 elections. Now she is serving as All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and vice-president for AP Pradesh Congress Committee.
Another senior leader Sanapala Annaji Rao also remained with the party as a strong follower of the stalwarts of the Congress. He served as MPTC, PACS president during Congress rule and is now serving as party state general secretary.
As seniors, these two leaders are preserving the existence of the party and played an active role in the success of APCC president Y S Sharmila’s tour in the district recently.
Satyavathi may be considered for Srikakulam Lok Sabha and Annaji Rao likely to be consider for Amadalavalasa Assembly candidate as Congress nominees.