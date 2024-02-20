Congress leaders strive for party’s revival

Srikakulam: After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Congress Party had completely disappeared in the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 general elections. Consequently, several senior leaders migrated to YSRCP ahead of 2014 elections and those who contested on Congress ticket lost deposits in all Assembly constituencies.



Senior leaders like Palavalasa Rajasekharam, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Meesala Neelakantam Naidu, Killi Kruparani, Peerukatla ViswaPrasad, Kondru Murali Mohan and others who enjoyed good positions during Congress rule switched loyalties to YSRCP or TDP.

But senior leaders Boddepalli Satyavathi and Sanapala Annaji Rao in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency remained with the Congress. Satyavathi is the daughter-in-law of the legendary leader Boddepalli Raja Gopala Rao who was MP from Srikakulam constituency for six times and was an ardent Congress man and close associate of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Satyavathi decided to stay back in Congress Party. She was elected as MLA from Amadalavalasa as Congress nominee twice in 2004 and 2009 elections. Now she is serving as All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and vice-president for AP Pradesh Congress Committee.

Another senior leader Sanapala Annaji Rao also remained with the party as a strong follower of the stalwarts of the Congress. He served as MPTC, PACS president during Congress rule and is now serving as party state general secretary.

As seniors, these two leaders are preserving the existence of the party and played an active role in the success of APCC president Y S Sharmila’s tour in the district recently.

Satyavathi may be considered for Srikakulam Lok Sabha and Annaji Rao likely to be consider for Amadalavalasa Assembly candidate as Congress nominees.