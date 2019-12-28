Congress, Left making false propaganda on CAA: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: Holding tri-colour flags, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana and party workers on Friday took out a rally supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 in the city.

The rally started at Mahatma Gandhi statue, passed through Brodipet Flyover Bridge, Sankar Vilas Centre and culminated at Amedkar statue in Lodge Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshminarayana said that Act will provide security to country and alleged the Congress and Left parties were making false propaganda against the BJP and creating fear among Muslims for gaining political mileage from it.

Former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, Tobacco Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu, BJP leaders R Lakshmipati, Ammisetty Anjaneyulu, Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, Palapati Ravi Kumar were among those participated in the rally.