Congress party hatching conspiracy to create panic situation in the country BJP state president

Kadapa: BJP state president K. Lakshminarayana has alleged that Congress party is hatching conspiracy along with some in secular powers for creating a panic situation in the country. Addressing party functionaries meeting at Proddaturu on Tuesday he said that Citizen Ship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) are not against any religion or hit interest of any community in the country.

The BJP leader said it is unfortunate that congress party trying to disturb communal harmony by wrongly magnifying these two bills for gaining political advantage.

He said that in view of bringing awareness among the public over CAA and NRC BJP has decided to conduct awareness camps across the country. He said as party of this initiative BJP National working president JP Nadda visiting the district on 4th January to participate in the rally held in support of both bills.

The BJP president urged the party cadres to motivate the public by visiting every house in support of CAA, NRC bills. Party leaders C.Adinarayana Reddy, as. Satyakumar, K. Srinath Reddy and others were present.