Congress party leaders pay homage to Gurajada Apparao on death anniversary

Gurjada Apparao, a renowned Telugu poet, playwright, and social reformer, was born on September 21, 1862, in Raivaram, Visakha district of Andhra Pradesh. He played a crucial role in the social and cultural reformation of Andhra Pradesh during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. One of his most significant contributions to Telugu literature is the satirical play "Kanyashulkam," which criticizes the dowry system and other prevalent social evils.

Apparao hailed from a traditional Brahmin family and pursued primary education in Sanskrit and Telugu literature. He later graduated in law, showcasing his passion for both literature and legal studies. Apparao was deeply concerned about the issues prevailing in society, such as the dowry system, caste discrimination, and mistreatment of women. In response to these concerns, he wrote "Kanyashulkam" in 1892, which humorously and intelligently exposes the flaws of the society.

Along with his literary contributions, Gurjada Apparao actively participated in social justice movements, advocated for women's rights, and promoted education. His efforts laid the foundation for the social and cultural reformation that Andhra Pradesh witnessed in the following decades. Although he passed away on November 30, 1915, Gurjada Apparao's legacy lives on through his writings and his invaluable contributions to the socio-cultural sector of Andhra Pradesh.

Today, Gurjada Apparao is remembered as a visionary poet, playwright, and social reformer who utilized his literary talents to inspire positive change. His famous song continues to resonate with people and serves as a reminder of his invaluable contributions to society.