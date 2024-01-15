Congress party mandal leader wishes Eluru district Congress president on Sankranti

Madala Baburao, the Lingapalem Mandal Congress Party President, and Upperaj Kumar, the District Congress Committee Secretary, greeted Rajanala Rammohan Rao, the District Congress Party President, at the Eluru District Congress Party office. Chebatula Venkataratnam, the Chintalapudi Constituency Coordinator, Mesu Palli Rambabu, the BC Cell President, and other Congress leaders such as Duvvuri Baburao and Subrahmanyam Sharma, also participated and extended Bhogi and Sankranti greetings.