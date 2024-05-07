Congress promises to end water crisis in Yerragondapalem

Yerragondapalem: Congress candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha constituency Eda Sudhakar Reddy and party’s Yerragondapalem MLA candidate Budala Ajitha Rao asked the people to support the Congress to end the drinking water crisis in the constituency.

In the campaign conducted in Dornala mandal, Sudhakar Reddy and Ajitha Rao interacted with the people and explained the features of the manifesto issued by the Congress.

They said that the YSRCP and TDP, who formed the governments in the State in the last 10 years, did nothing for the constituency. They said that the local MLA and Minister Audimulapu Suresh didn’t dare to come to the constituency, as he is unable to answer the questions on the development of the constituency.

They explained to the people that the Congress would address the drinking water issues, offer minimum support price for the farmers as per the formula prescribed by the MS Swaminathan Committee, enhance the welfare pensions to Rs 6,000 and implement various other welfare schemes.