Swati Maliwal Criticizes AAP's Response To Alleged Assault: Accused Shielded, Victim Denied Justice

In a blistering critique of the Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration march amidst the political controversy surrounding her alleged assault, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has rebuked the party's leaders for shielding the accused instead of advocating for justice for the victim.



Maliwal purportedly endured an assault by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the latter’s residence on Monday.

Expressing her indignation on X, Maliwal remarked, "There was a time when we all took to the streets to demand justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, they are rallying to protect the accused who tampered with CCTV footage and reset the phone."

Drawing a comparison, Maliwal invoked former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, insinuating that her predicament might have been less severe had he not been incarcerated. "I wish they had exerted such efforts for Manish Sisodia. If he were here, perhaps such a dire situation would not have befallen me," she lamented.

Bibhav Kumar was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Saturday in connection with the assault on Swati Maliwal. The AAP, however, has accused Maliwal of falsehoods and implicated her in a purported BJP plot to implicate Kejriwal in a fabricated case amid elections.