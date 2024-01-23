Congress slams BJP for denying Rahul Gandhi from entering temple in Assam

Gudlakunta Sriramulu expressed concern for denying permission to Rahul Gandhi, a Congress party leader, to visit the Sri Sri Shankar Dev Satra temple in Haiboragaon, Assam. Critics argue that this decision violates the freedom of worship and constitutes government interference in religious practices.

In response, Congress party leaders organized a protest at the ITI circle Gandhi statue. Vishnu Preetham Reddy, the president of the city's Congress party, questioned if Prime Minister Modi would now determine who can visit temples and when.





He emphasized that Assam's local MP, Gaurav Gogoi, is also being denied access, which he believes is unfair. Several members of the Congress party participated in the protest, including Pottipati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Vishnu Preetham Reddy, Madhu Reddy, Mohammed Ali Khan, Kotapati Lakshmaiah, Samalamma Denaali, Pullaiah Lavanya, Subbareddy Habibullah, Arun Kumar, Yashwant Rahantullah, Farid Khan, Rajesh Raja, Venkatasubbamma Satarla, Venkatasubbamma Chandra, Mamilla Narasimhulu, Kullayappa, and others.