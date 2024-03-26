Live
Just In
Congress terms BJP rule ‘dictatorship’
- Party spokesperson Priyanka Dande slams freezing of Congress bank accounts by the Modi govt
- Accuses saffron party illegally raising funds in the form of electoral bonds using central investigation agencies like ED and CBI on businessmen
Visakhapatnam: Chief Ministers and Opposition party leaders fighting against the BJP are being targeted by Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and illegal cases are being filed against them, alleged Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee official spokesperson Priyanka Dandi.
Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, she opined that the BJP-led NDA government is providing dictatorial rule in the country.
She said that it was not appropriate to freeze the bank accounts of the Congress by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Priyanka alleged that the BJP is illegally raising funds in the form of electoral bonds by using central investigation agencies like ED and CBI on businessmen across the country.
Further, she said that Rs 65 crore was illegally withdrawn from the Congress party’s bank account by the I-T department. According to the I-T law, the penalty fee should not exceed Rs 10 lakh, she added.
The APCC official spokesperson said that many loss-making companies are funding the BJP because of the Centre’s attitude. State chief secretaries V Srinivas and G Srinivas said no one can stop the INDIA bloc from coming to power in the ensuing elections. Party leader Pasarla Prasad said people of Andhra Pradesh should teach a befitting lesson to the BJP government in the forthcoming elections.