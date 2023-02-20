Congress will regain past glory in AP, says PCC chief

Chittoor: APCC president G Rudra Raju on Sunday exuded confidence that the Congress Party would regain its past glory under the able leadership of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

There has been tremendous response for Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and this would have an impact on the fortunes of the party in elections, the PCC chief said.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to suppress the voice of opposition in a bid to retain power in the next elections.

Rudra Raju said Jagan would disappear from politics after 2024 elections. He also said that there were no chances of the TDP returning to power as it had failed to fulfill the promises of building the State capital in Amaravati and completing the Polavaram Project. He also flayed the BJP for spreading 'communal hatred' in the country.

Under the prevailing circumstances, people would back the Congress as it would provide the best governance. He called upon the party leaders and activists to work hard to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi. Later, the PCC chief addressed the DCC meeting held at the Congress office.