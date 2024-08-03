Conservation, development of Motupalli sought

Bapatla : The Motupalli Heritage Society has appealed to Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali to take measures for the conservation and development of Motupalli, an ancient port village with significant historical and cultural importance.

Located on the seacoast in Chinnaganjam mandal of Bapatla district, Motupalli once served as a prominent port during the early and late medieval periods. The village facilitated trade with Rome, China and other Southeast Asian countries, playing a crucial role in the diffusion of Indian culture overseas from the first millennium BC onwards.

In the letter, Dasarath Ronda, the secretary of the Motupalli Heritage Society, and PC Sai Babu, a member of the society and a retired lecturer from Bapatla highlighted Motupalli’s rich cultural, historical, archaeological, religious, agricultural and natural heritage.

They explained that the heritage sites in the village are currently in a state of disrepair, requiring urgent conservation efforts to preserve them for future generations.

The society emphasised the potential for developing theme-based tourism in Motupalli, focusing on areas such as heritage, culture, arts and crafts, agriculture and rural experiences.

They proposed an integrated approach to tourism development that could provide unique experiences for visitors while supporting local communities, generating employment and promoting social integration.

They urged the Collector to consider their request and take necessary steps to conserve and develop this historical site. They said that they believe that such initiatives could significantly contribute to the socio-economic development of the region while preserving its rich heritage.

