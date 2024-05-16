Live
Constable commits suicide in One Town Police Station in Srisailam
The suicide of a constable in the One Town Police Station of Srisailam has shocked the local community. Constable identified as Sivashankar Reddy was found dead inside the station after being shot in the head. The incident occurred early in the morning in the station's bathroom, leading to a gruesome and tragic end for the constable.
Upon receiving news of the constable's death, Atmakuru DSP immediately ordered an inquiry into the matter. CI Prasad Rao has been assigned to investigate the case and uncover the reasons behind the constable's suicide.
The deceased constable, Sivashankar Reddy, was a resident of Kurnool district. The police are currently looking into possible motives for his suicide and are working to find out the reasons leading up to the tragic incident.