Constables' written test held peacefully in Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool/Nandyal: The preliminary written test for the post of police constables, conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB), in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts, was held in a peaceful manner without witnessing any untoward incidents on Sunday. The officials of police department have taken all necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police S Senthil Kumar, in a press release, stated that 48 exam centres have been set up across Kurnool district. A total of 22,630 (18,117 male and 4,513 female) candidates were supposed to appear for the preliminary written exam. Of the total 22,630, 1,209 candidates did not turn up, the DIG stated. He stated that the Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal and other sub staff have also inspected the exam centres and monitored the arrangements. No malpractices and other forms of disturbances were noted across the district.

Necessary steps have been taken for the smooth conduct of exams, added the DIG S Senthil Kumar. In a similar manner, the Nandyal Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy stated that the exams have been conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

The candidates appearing for the exam were thoroughly screened before entering into the exam centre. Cell phones, smart watches and other electronic gadgets were strictly not allowed inside the exam centres. He said 33 exam centres have been arranged across the district. A total of 17,331 (13,147 male and 3,092 female) candidates were served hall tickets for appearing the preliminary written test. But of the total 17,331 candidates, 1,092 did not turn up. The SP stated that strict bandobast with adequate police personnel have been made at every exam centre.