Construction of AIIMS buildings will be completed in 1 year: Somu Veerraju

Guntur: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) buildings near Mangalagiri will be completed within a year.

He visited the AIIMS Hospital near Mangalagiri town on Saturday and inquired about progress of construction works and functioning of the hospital. The officials provided him the details.

He said the Central government had taken up construction of 950-bed AIIMS Hospital buildings construction near Mangalagiri at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. He said the hospital will render medical services at a low cost and expressed confidence that AIIMS Mangalagiri will develop like AIIMS in Delhi in the days to come.

He pointed out that due to the outbreak of Covid-19, buildings construction work was delayed. He further said that he will tour in the State and conduct campaign about development works and projects taken by up the Central government.

He flayed the TDP govt for its failure to make proper use of Rs 7,200 crore assistance provided by the Centre for the construction of capital Amaravati. He demanded that the government give plots to the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of State capital Amaravati.