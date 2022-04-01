Construction of ROBs, RUB: Technical team visits Guntur

Guntur: Technical teams reached Guntur city on Thursday to conduct feasibility study for the construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Arundalpet, Railway Level Crossing at Gaddipadu and RUB at Syamala Nagar railway level crossing in Guntur city. The technical study teams will also study how many buildings have to be removed and traffic diversion due to construction of the bridge. The technical team will study the above problems and submit a report. Based on that, a detailed project report will be prepared, which will be submitted to the government.

Following the request of GMC commissioner Nishanth Kumar, Principal Secretary, R&B, MT Krishna Babu sent the team to Guntur for conducting the feasibility study. GMC Commissioner Nishanth Kumar held a meeting with the team at his chamber in the city on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, he suggested to the team to prepare proposals for the construction of RoBs and RUBs with less land acquisition and it should be more useful to the people. He said the ROB at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city was constructed 70 years ago and directed to study traffic jam problems in Guntur city and submit a report suggesting the solution. Based on that, they will take a decision on ROB or RUB. After discussing with the people and people's representatives, they will finalize it.

KDM Engineering and Consultants managing director K Srinivasulu, executive director P Chary, Director K Srinivasa Rao, R&B superintendent engineer Madhavi Sukanya were among those present.