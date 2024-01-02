  • Menu
Consume millet-based products to stay fit, students told

Government Autonomous College Principal Prof K Ramachandra Rao speaking at 'Meet the Scientist' programme in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
Government Autonomous College Principal Prof K Ramachandra Rao speaking at ‘Meet the Scientist’ programme in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

In connection with the International Year of Millets-2023, the Department of Botany of the Government Autonomous College organised an activity programme under the theme ‘Meet the Scientist.’

Rajamahendravaram: In connection with the International Year of Millets-2023, the Department of Botany of the Government Autonomous College organised an activity programme under the theme ‘Meet the Scientist.’ Peddapuram agricultural research station principal scientist (Agriculture) Dr P Muniratnam attended the event as a resource person. He explained that pulses are nutritionally superior and climate-resilient crops. He highlighted on the nutritional values of millets. Many health problems can be addressed through the consumption of millets.

He suggested to people to include millets in their daily diet for good health. He explained the research results which showed that millets can prevent diabetes.

He also spoke on fortified millets that contain zinc and iron. The Principal of the Autonomous College Dr K Ramachandra Rao asked the students to avoid consuming junk food and instead take nutritious food to maintain fitness.

