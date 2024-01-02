Consume millet-based products to stay fit, students told

Live
In connection with the International Year of Millets-2023, the Department of Botany of the Government Autonomous College organised an activity programme under the theme ‘Meet the Scientist.’
Rajamahendravaram: In connection with the International Year of Millets-2023, the Department of Botany of the Government Autonomous College organised an activity programme under the theme ‘Meet the Scientist.’ Peddapuram agricultural research station principal scientist (Agriculture) Dr P Muniratnam attended the event as a resource person. He explained that pulses are nutritionally superior and climate-resilient crops. He highlighted on the nutritional values of millets. Many health problems can be addressed through the consumption of millets.
He suggested to people to include millets in their daily diet for good health. He explained the research results which showed that millets can prevent diabetes.
He also spoke on fortified millets that contain zinc and iron. The Principal of the Autonomous College Dr K Ramachandra Rao asked the students to avoid consuming junk food and instead take nutritious food to maintain fitness.