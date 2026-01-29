Consumer awareness seminar held

  1. Home
  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 6:27 AM IST
Tirupati: Consumer awareness seminar was conducted at ATN Junior & Degree College here on Wednesday under the aegis of National Consumers Federation (NCF). Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anantha Sharma urged youth to act against misleading advertisements and explained about digital complaint system available under Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Other speakers emphasised the importance of consumer awareness and developing a questioning mindset among students to promote ethical business practices.

consumer awareness seminarConsumer Protection Act 2019National Consumers Federationyouth consumer rightsmisleading advertisements
