- New Delhi: 400 a joke, 300 impossible, 200 challenge for BJP says Shashi Tharoor
- Minorities’ welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer
- Rajamahendravaram: Police seize Rs 2.4 cr from private bus
- Audimulapu urges people to make Jagan CM again
- New Delhi: ‘Senders’ intention was to create mass panic’
- Tim Cook Teases Apple's Generative AI Plans, New Announcements Coming Soon
- Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases
- Leopard moving around Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad captured
- BJP candidate Jindal files papers from Kurukshetra
- Lucknow: Hope Lord Ram, Lord Shiv give Cong sense says Yogi Adityanath
Containers with Rs 2,000 cr sends police into tizzy
Anantapur: Local police on Thursday intercepted four large containers, which were carrying several bundles of currency notes worth Rs 2,000 crore, at Gajrampalle village in Pamidi mandal on Hyderabad national highway.
Suspecting foul play, police have stopped the containers and informed Income Tax personnel and higher-ups in their department, who rushed to the spot and inspected the documents. After scrutiny, it was revealed that the cash containers belonged to Reserve Bank of India, Cochin, Kerala, and were heading to RBI, Hyderabad. The police after a thorough check, allowed the vehicle to proceed to Hyderabad.
