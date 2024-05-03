Containers with Rs 2,000 cr sends police into tizzy

Anantapur: Local police on Thursday intercepted four large containers, which were carrying several bundles of currency notes worth Rs 2,000 crore, at Gajrampalle village in Pamidi mandal on Hyderabad national highway.

Suspecting foul play, police have stopped the containers and informed Income Tax personnel and higher-ups in their department, who rushed to the spot and inspected the documents. After scrutiny, it was revealed that the cash containers belonged to Reserve Bank of India, Cochin, Kerala, and were heading to RBI, Hyderabad. The police after a thorough check, allowed the vehicle to proceed to Hyderabad.