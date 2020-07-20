Containment restrictions imposed at SHAR, Sriharikota amid COVID case at housing colony

Nellore: India's rocket launching station SHAR Sriharikota imposed restrictions on its housing colonies and employees owing to the reported first COVID-19 positive case in its premises. A nurse who resides in the Phase-2 colony of the staff quarters visited an outside place recently and has been under home-based quarantine and was tested positive on Sunday.

Instantly, officials have imposed restrictions on the movement of the staff quarters of the area as a precautionary measure for preventing further infections.

Further, four positive cases reported in Swarnamukhi Nagar in Sullurpet town a couple of days ago where SHAR employees reside and the officials have imposed containment restrictions in the colony area. Another two persons were also tested positive working at the Solid Propellant Space Booster Plant (SPROB) who are residents of Swarnamukhi Nagar.

A Dhanalakshmamma, Senior Administrative Officer of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre is-sued a circular on Saturday informing very minimum skeletal staff members would work in the Centre keeping the situation in view. All other employees were directed to work from home till further orders are issued as part of containment.