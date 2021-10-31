Continue financial aid to aided institutions, demands TDP

Visakhapatnam: Demanding continuation of financial aid to the aided educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh, TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee members staged a protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue here on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded immediate withdrawal of GO No 42 issued regarding aided institutions. He assured the parents that the TDP will continue its fight in support of the continuance of the aided schools. East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that all government assets were mortgaged in Visakhapatnam and he urged the government to spare the school properties at least.

In the guise of doling out welfare schemes, the MLA pointed out, the YSRCP government had already made Andhra Pradesh as a debt-ridden State. He warned the people to remain alert, otherwise their properties would also be mortgaged one fine day.

Bheemunipatnam constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu, Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee general secretary Pasarla Prasad, VSN Murthy Yadav, Bonda Jagan along with other TDP activists took part in the protest.