Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
Vijayawada: Contract workers of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam staged a protest on Friday demanding immediate payment of their nine-month pending wages....
Vijayawada: Contract workers of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam staged a protest on Friday demanding immediate payment of their nine-month pending wages. Supported by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) and KVPS (Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi), the workers held a demonstra-tion at the main gate, condemning the government’s indif-ference and the contractor’s apathy.
The workers alleged that officials from Vijayawada Munici-pal Corporation (VMC) and the police had tried to bring in sanitation workers to replace them since last night, but the protestors resisted the move. As senior officials held a meeting at the Smriti Vanam con-ference hall, the workers and trade union leaders con-fronted them, demanding clarity on their pending wages. The meeting was attended by Ajay Jain, Principal Secre-tary of the Social Welfare Department, NTR District Collec-tor Lakshmisha, and Cultural Affairs Director Mallikarjuna Rao.