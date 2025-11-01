Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries

Vijayawada: Contract workers of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam staged a protest on Friday demanding immediate payment of their nine-month pending wages. Supported by CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) and KVPS (Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi), the workers held a demonstra-tion at the main gate, condemning the government’s indif-ference and the contractor’s apathy.

The workers alleged that officials from Vijayawada Munici-pal Corporation (VMC) and the police had tried to bring in sanitation workers to replace them since last night, but the protestors resisted the move. As senior officials held a meeting at the Smriti Vanam con-ference hall, the workers and trade union leaders con-fronted them, demanding clarity on their pending wages. The meeting was attended by Ajay Jain, Principal Secre-tary of the Social Welfare Department, NTR District Collec-tor Lakshmisha, and Cultural Affairs Director Mallikarjuna Rao.