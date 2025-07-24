Contribute to public safety, SP tells auto drivers

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): DistrictSP V Ratna, emphasised the critical role of auto-drivers in ensuring public safety during the ‘Safety and Responsibility’ awareness meet held at Sai Ashram, Puttaparthi.

The session was conducted under the supervision of DSP Vijay Kumar and included a free medical camp for drivers.

Addressing over 800 auto drivers, SP Ratna described driving as not just a job but a social responsibility.

She urged them to be alert to suspicious activities, behave respectfully with passengers especially women, students, and children and stay away from alcohol and drugs.

She highlighted the need to install Vehicle Tracking Systems (VTS) for improved passenger safety.

With increased foreign tourist visits expected during Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary, she advised drivers to learn basic English and Hindi to better assist visitors.

District Medical Officer Dr Firoz Begum cautioned drivers about health risks from consuming pan masala and alcohol and encouraged regular health checkups. Motor Vehicle Inspector Varaprasad explained that helping accident victims could earn government rewards and urged drivers to keep first aid kits in their vehicles.

The event included eye, dental, and general health checkups, distribution of medicines, and hygiene kits. Auto-rickshaw drivers appreciated the initiative, calling it a ‘mental boost’ and thanking the SP for her inspirational guidance.