Cop lend helping hand to serve poor

Parvathipuram: K Krishna Murthy, working as head constable at Parvathipuram town police station is helping poor people in various ways with his own money. He never feels that his duty is confined only to control crimes and to regularise traffic, attend bandobast and provide security to VIPs. He felt that he has to do something more than his regular duties and support the vulnerable people in the society.

Murthy saves some of his salary amount every month to help poor people and every month, he identifies a poor person and help in several ways. Murthy distributes books and stationery to the poor tribal students before academic year starts. During winters, he distributes blankets, Sari and other cloths to tribes and groceries like rice, pulses, oil and other essential commodities also.

He even pays school fee and college fee sometimes.

Speaking with The Hans India, Krishna Murthy said “Every month I spend around Rs 10,000 from my income and it has become a regular practice for the past two decades.” I feel that serving needy is an opportunity to help society,’ he added.

He is also a member of Vruddha Mitra brigade, a team of police in the town and supports the senior citizens in all ways.

His services were recognised by the senior officers and LKV Ranga Rao and then DIG of Visakha.