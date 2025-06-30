Cops conduct cordon & search

Nellore: As part of the initiative to prevent anti-social activities, about 45 police personnel in various disciplines including finger prints experts, special branch, intelligence, headed by four CIs and four SIs conducted cordon and search operations at Vengalarao Nagar on the outskirts of Nellore city in the early hours of Sunday. Cops have searched as many as 460 houses and seized 45 motorcycles and one auto for not having proper documents.

In a press note released on Sunday, SP G Krishnakanth said the main aim of cordon and search is to recover stolen properties like gold, silver, vehicles etc, and to enquire the whereabouts of offenders. He appealed people to inform police in their localities immediately whenever they notice new persons or people moving suspiciously in their areas.