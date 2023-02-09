Cops help poor tribal man shift his deceased wife to native place

Vizianagaram: The heart-wrenching incident has shattered the cops and they have extended their services to a poor man who was trying to carry the body of his wife to reach a place located at about 130 kilometres from Vizianagaram.

The cops of Vizianagaram showed their humanity by arranging transportation to the poor tribal man who attempted to carry the body of his deceased wife to almost 130 km from Vizianagaram to Sorada in Pottangi block in Koraput district of Odisha State as he had no money to afford a private ambulance. Ede Guru, wife of 33-year-old tribal man Ede Samulu, died while she was being taken to Sorada village after doctors of a corporate hospital at Sangivalasa of Visakhapatnam district reportedly told Samulu that Guru's health condition has deteriorated and she will not survive. Samulu took an auto-rickshaw to shift her to their native place.

However, she died in the auto-rickshaw at Mudidam and the driver refused to shift the body in his auto-rickshaw. He has also collected Rs 2,000 from Samulu towards the auto fare. Without single rupee in hands, Samulu carried his wife's body on his shoulder and started walking from Mididam of Vizianagaram district towards his native place.

Rural police inspector TV Tirupati Rao came to know about the incident and rushed to the spot and enquired Samulu about the death of Guru. He along with Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar Naidu came forward to bear the expenses from their pockets. Both CI and SI paid around Rs 10,000 towards ambulance charges. They said that they only acted in a humanitarian manner.