Cops obstruct BJYM's Yuva Sangharshana Yatra in Nellore

Nellore: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organised a bike rally on Thursday witnessed heated arguments between the police and Morcha leaders for obstructing the activists to proceed into the city via Madras Bus Stand.

The rally was started at Ayyappa Temple on the outskirts of the city as part of Yuva Sangharshana Yatra and the police stopped them at Kasturi Devi Girls High School at KVR Petrol Bunk area objecting them that there would be a traffic problem in Madras Bus Centre if the rally proceeds further.

There were intense arguments between BJP, BJYM leaders and the police personnel in which BJP district president G Bharat Kumar Yadav got fainted and activists shifted him to the hospital for treatment. BJP leaders criticised that the police tried to disturb Yatra by changing the route map.

ASP Chowdeswari, Nellore Rural DSP Harinath Reddy, and other senior police officials rushed to spot and tried to pacify the Morcha leaders. Finally, police allowed the activists to proceed via Madras Bus Stand centre amid tight vigil over their movement.