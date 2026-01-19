Cops recover lost bag of valuables and cash within eight hours

Visakhapatnam: A bag containing valuables worth approximately Rs.1.6 lakh was recovered and returned to its owner within a short span of time.

Thanks to the swift and efficient response of the Kancharapalem crime police in Visakhapatnam.

The bag was lost when the complainant was travelling by an auto-rickshaw to Visakhapatnam railway station to board a train to Hyderabad. Upon alighting from the auto at the railway station, the complainant accidentally left the bag in the vehicle itself.

The bag contained Rs 40,000 in cash, an Apple mobile phone, two wrist watches, and gold earrings weighing about 4 grams.

Unable to recall the auto-rickshaw’s registration number, the complainant contacted City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi’s number and sought help.

Responding to the complaint immediately, the Commissioner alerted the Kancharapalem police.

They formed a special team to trace the vehicle. By analysing CCTV footage from surrounding areas, the police successfully identified the auto-rickshaw driver within eight hours of the complaint raised.

All the lost belongings were recovered and handed over to the victim, who expressed gratitude to the Kancharapalem Crime Police and the Commissioner of Police for their timely intervention in tracing the lost bag with jewellery and cash intact.