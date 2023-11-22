Cops register cases against two gangs of students

Ongole: The Ongole police registered cases against two gangs of medical students at Government Medical College in Ongole on Tuesday, for attacking and causing injuries to each other. Speaking to media, Ongole DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy said that they received complaints from two groups of medical students accusing each other of attacks.



In initial inquiry, they found that some third-year MBBS students made abusive comments on others in the ENT Seminar on Monday, November 20, and that incident triggered the brawl in the classroom.

He said that after a while, a few students of one gang followed two students of another gang, who went to a medical shop nearby, grabbed the key of the motorcycle and challenged them to fight.

The two gangs of medicos fought again near Aster Ramesh Hospital, some of them suffered injuries and filed complaints against each other. He explained that a few of the members of the two gangs were friends earlier and used to harass others.

He said that they were all involved in an incident of tonsuring the head of a student last year. He rubbished the rumours about ganja use but said that some of the students have the habit of drinking alcohol and creating a ruckus in the hostel.

The college principal Dr Yedukondala Rao said that these students are entering clashes in the hostel mess over the position of mess secretary, and deciding the food and curries. The egos between the groups resulted in unrest on the campus, and the earlier principal of the college sent nine students out of the hostel. Since then, both gangs have been trying to dominate each other, and a comment by one of them resulted in attacks. The DSP and the principal requested the parents of the students to counsel their children to protect the dignity of their profession. The police announced that an investigation over the complaints on the medicos, their alleged use of ganja and other substances is also on, and action will be initiated accordingly. The Taluk CI P Bhaktavatsala Reddy and Town I CI M Lakshman also participated in the press meet.