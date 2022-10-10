Cops save youth from committing suicide

Tirupati: In a rare humane gesture, Balayapalli police on Sunday saved a youth, who laid himself on the railway track to commit suicide, vexed with the feuds in his family. According to information reaching here, the frustrated youth identified as Naresh,30, son of Rajaiah of Ramapuram in Balaipalli mandal in Tirupati left his home at about 4 am on Sunday and reached the railway track near the village to commit suicide by laying himself before a running train to end his life. Fortunately, he informed his parents over phone about his intention to commit suicide but did not disclose the location where he was.

The shocked parents immediately phoned Balayapalli police station, frantically seeking their help to trace their son to save his life. They along with relatives and friends set out in search of Naresh. Balayapalli SI Sudhakar Reddy responding promptly formed teams which plunged into action leading to one of the teams led by SI himself, searching the railway track from Venkatagiri to Ramapuram village, finding the youth lying on the railway track and rescued him.

After counselling the youth, the police handed him over to the parents. Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy appreciated SI Sudhakar Reddy and his men for prompt action saving the life of a youth.