Cordon & search conducted in Nidadavole

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari police have intensified their focus on sensitive areas in the district and carried out extensive cordon-and-search operations under the Nidadavole Police Station limits.

During the drive, police seized 33 two-wheelers without registration numbers or valid records. District SP D Narasimha Kishore warned that strict action will be taken as per law against those who create or instigate law-and-order problems.

To curb anti-social activities, police teams comprising circle inspectors, sub-inspectors, station staff and special party personnel conducted thorough checks in areas prone to such incidents. Searches were carried out meticulously, covering every corner.

The teams also targeted illicit liquor, country-made liquor, ganja, country-made firearms, ammunition, and other illegal stockpiles. Suspicious individuals were questioned during the operation. The SP reiterated that the police will not tolerate anti-social elements and will take stringent legal action against them.