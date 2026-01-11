Cordon & search held

Dharmavaram (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar conducted cordon and search operation at Ravulacheruvu village in Dharmavaram mandal on Saturday. Around 120 police personnel, including DSPs, CIs and SIs participated in the operation.

Police teams conducted door-to-door searches and closely inspected residences of rowdy-sheeters, former factionists involved in murder cases and individuals suspected of disturbing public order.

The SP also visited the houses of past offenders and issued stern warnings, advising them to reform their behaviour or face strict legal action.

During the operation, 40 two-wheelers without proper number plates or valid documents were seized.

Officials said cases would be booked against those who, fail to produce valid records.

Addressing villagers at a gram sabha, SP Satish Kumar said that CCTV cameras would be installed in key areas and that upcoming days would see stricter enforcement of drunk-and-drive checks across the district.

DSP Hemanth Kumar, CIs Prabhakar and Sridhar, RI Ravikumar, Special Party police and other officials participated in the operation.