Coromandel Int'l celebrates I-Day with children

Ongole (Prakasam District): The Coromandel International staff celebrated 75 years of freedom in India by celebrating Independence Day at Donepudi Raghava Rao Memorial Municipal Corporation High School in Santhapet of Ongole on Monday.

Coromandel International Assistant Manager P Aswin Reddy and his staff participated in the celebrations and explained to the school staff and students about the programmes the company is taking up as part of its corporate social responsibility. They informed them about the Rural Girl Child Scholarship programme, its features, eligibility and the selection process, along with the water plant distribution programme for needy schools.

Later, he distributed shields and mementoes to the winners in various competitions held in the school as part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. High school headmaster P Venkata Rao, parents committee president V Koteswara Rao, teachers and other support staff participated in the programme.