Corona recovery rate 88.78% in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz asked the Nuzvid sub-collector Pratishta Mangain to take measures for manufacturing of 4 lakh masks in the revenue division and create awareness on wearing masks to protect from Covid-19. He underlined the need to follow Covid guidelines to check the spread of virus.



Imtiaz visited Agiripalli on Wednesday and reviewed the Covid cases in Agiripalli mandal. The collector made the visit after 11 Covid cases reported from Saduguru PHC in Agiripalli mandal.

Nuzvid sub-collector Pratishta, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu, Tahsildar V V Bharat Reddy and the MDO Bhargavi and other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said there is need to manufacture 4 lakh masks in the revenue division and asked the Sub-collector to take measures for it. He said 100 Corona infected persons discharged against 133 persons infected in Agiripalli mandal.

Referring to Krishna district, he said 13,880 persons in the district were infected and out of them 11,927 were recovered till August 25 with recovery rate of 88.78 percent. He said the death rate due to Covid in the district is 1.78 percent. He said the state government is providing good medical treatment to the Covid patients in the hospitals and asked the local doctors and medical and health staff to take Covid precautions while discharging the duties.