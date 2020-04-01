Coronavirus: AP government to hold health survey again after Tablighi Jamaat episode

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana asserted that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the situation over the increasing Coronavirus positive cases. He urged the people to follow the instructions of the government and cooperate with government the control of the virus. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the minister urged everyone to practice social distancing. Botsa advised the people to purchase the necessities by maintaining social distancing and to follow the higiene.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the Coronavirus positives were high among those who went to prayers in Delhi. He also urged the Delhi returnees in the state to come forward voluntarily and get tested. He said 950 farmer bazaars and mobile farmer bazaars have been set up for the essential needs. Meanwhile with increase in number if cases, Minister Botsa has said that they have prepared 2 thousand quarantine beds in the state.

Besides, the government has reportedly taken a crucial decisions to hold the health survey in the state with the state turning into turmoil after the Markaz prayers issue broke.