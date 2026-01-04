District Annual Police Sports & Games Meet–2025 launched

Kadapa: District Superintendent of Police Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath noted that sports help in enhancing both mental and physical fitness. He inaugurated Annual Police Sports & Games Meet–2025 at Police Parade Grounds here on Saturday.

National-level hockey players from district, AR Head Constables MS Vijayabhaskar and Vijay Kumar, along with football player G Rajasekhar, presented sports torch to the SP, who lit the sports torch to formally inaugurate the Meet.

Earlier, the SP inspected march-past of police sportspersons from the participating sub-divisions and received the guard of honour.

Addressing the gathering, SP Vishwanath advised the participants to take part in the competitions with true sportsmanship, stating that winning or losing is not important. He further stated that for police personnel, who are continuously engaged in duty, these sports provide mental relaxation and also offer recognition to their hidden sporting talent. Such events also help in strengthening discipline and enhancing coordination among police personnel. Sports Meet will be held for three days on January 3, 4, and 5. Teams from six police sub-divisions—Kadapa, Mydukur, Pulivendula, Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, and DAR—will participate in Kabaddi, Volleyball, Football, Athletics, 100 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters races, High Jump, Long Jump, Cricket, Shuttle, and other games. Winners of the league matches will compete in the finals.

Additional SP (Admin) K Prakash Babu, Additional SP (AR) B Ramanaiah, Special Branch DSP N Sudhakar, DSPs A Venkateshwarulu (Kadapa), P Bhavana (Proddatur), K Venkateswara Rao (Jammalamadugu), GRajendra Prasad (Mydukur), and B Murali (Pulivendula), RIs Shivaramaidu, Srisaila Reddy, Titus, Somasekhar Naik, city CIs, SIs, RSIs, district president of Police Officers’ Association Doolam Suresh, State vice-president Uppoo Shankar, police personnel, and PET masters participated in the event.