Coronavirus cases drop in Chittoor district

Coronavirus in Chittoor district: With the significant drop in the coronavirus cases in October, the officials and the people were having a sigh of relief. Having witnessed worst phase in August and September, the daily cases have reduced to half when compared to the previous months. In terms of total cases and recoveries the district is at third place in the state and second place inactive cases. However, it has highest coronavirus death with 754 deaths till now.

The district had witnessed 76,463 cases till October 18, from October 1 to 18, as many as 11,289 cases were reported which were much lower when compared to August (15,082) and September (16,142). The average daily cases have come down to 627.17 in October while it was 837.89 in August and 896.78 in September. The number of cases has not crossed 500 mark during the last six days.

Out of total 76,463 cases, 71,049 patients were cured and discharged and there are 4,660 active cases. Tirupati city and rural accounts for 31,544 cases and out of these, they have 1,284 active cases. Chittoor, Srikalahasti and Madanapalli were in the line with highest number of cases.

Significantly, the graph has come down despite the opening of economic activity. People started moving freely without any restrictions and all commercial and official activities have been functioning normally. Yet, the officials were leaving no stone unturned in bringing awareness among people on the Covid precautions. In a bid to take the 'Maske kavacham' awareness programme being implemented, it was decided to conduct an awareness rallies from October 21-31. It was aimed at preventing infections with awareness on the SMS (social distance-6 feet, wear the Mask and Sanitise the hands).

The district medical and health officer Dr M Penchelaiah issued orders to conduct rallies, group meetings and house to house visits by health staff at all village, sub-centre, PHC and mandal level. During the house visit pamphlets on Covid-19 preventive measures will be distributed.