Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh Nilam Sawhney has said that the government has succeeded in reducing the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh and the number of deaths due to corona has dropped significantly. On Wednesday, the government embarked on a Corona Tightness Awareness Program. Corona awareness programs will continue until the 31st of this month. Against this backdrop, CS Nilam Sawhney started a huge rally in Vijayawada. Speaking on the occasion, she said that all the systems were restored after unlocking. People were asked to take precautions and cooperate to prevent the coronavirus from growing.

It is learned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district administration to conduct a special drive for the next ten days in the wake of covid. He suggested that everyone should be made aware of what to do when a person affected with Coronavirus. He suggested that people to call 104 for queries, wear masks, maintain physical distance and wash their hands frequently to prevent coronavirus

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday has increased after a drastic fall on Monday. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, 69,095 people were tested for coronavirus and 3,503 were positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 7,89,553.

Coronavirus deaths have also increased slightly in the state on Tuesday with 28 people reported dead on Tuesday taking the death toll to 6,481 across the state. In the last 24 hours, four people have died in Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam, three in Guntur, two in Anantapur, East Godavari and West Godavari, one in Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam were reported dead on Tuesday.