Coronavirus: Here is the list of COVID-19 testing centers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 Testing Centers: With the fast-growing coronavirus cases across the country, the central government has given a nod for setting up of COVID-19 testing labs across in all states depending upon the density of the cases are more. The centre has stated that the testing lab is provided at the areas where the suspected case crosses 100. Currently, the ICMR has approved Covid-19 testing in more than 200 laboratories across the country. The ICMR has issued an advisory for steeping up of new labs in the states.

Coming to two Telugu states, the government's are seeking permission from the centre to set up the testing labs in the states to contain the coronavirus spread. Based on the requests, the centre is giving a nod to the states.

In this backdrop, the Telangana state has got approval for two new coronavirus testing centres in Hyderabad apart from Osmania Medical College, Gandhi hospital, MGM Hospital in Warangal, CCMB, fever hospital and Institute of preventive medicines and Nizams institute of medical sciences respectively. Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has also been identified as a Covid-19 Testing Centre under the city clusters.

"UoH will, at the earliest, identify 15 technical personnel for data entry, sample sorting, aliquoting and coordination with other testing labs. However the ICMR approval is awaited for Testing Kits and required reagents are made available by the coordinating institution in Hyderabad,

Apart from it, as many as eight private laboratories were approved to conduct the coronavirus tests at Apollo Health Sciences and Lifestyle Ltd, Bowenpally, American Institute of Pathology and laboratory Pvt Ltd, Nallagandla, Dr. Remedies Labs Private Limited, Hyderabad, Laboratory Services Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, Medics Pathlabs India Pvt.Ltd., Bowenpally, Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd., Keesara, Vijaya Diagnostics and Vimta Labs respectively.

While in Andhra Pradesh, the corona testing centres were situated at

Siddartha Medical College in Vijayawada Sri Venkateswara Medical College ( Tirupati) Regional Medical College (Kakinada) Anantapur Guntur - 3 Visakhapatnam - 3 Kadapa - 3

The Government had issued an order for setting up of additional sample collection centres at all private medical colleges designated at district COVID hospitals.