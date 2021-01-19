Coronavirus update: 179 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking tally to 8,86,245

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: In the coronavirus tests conducted for 39,099 people in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, as many as 179 cases were confirmed and one person lost his life. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the latest health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state to 8,86,245. Meanwhile, 7,142 victims have died across the state, including the latest deaths.

On the other hand, 231 people have fully recovered in the state in the last twenty-four hours while as many as 1,660 active cases reported in the Andhra Pradesh state. The state has conducted as many as 1,26,43,313 coronavirus tests so far in the state.

As far is district-wise data is concerned, Chittoor district reported the maximum number of cases with 40 cases while the lowest is recorded in Vizianagaram with one case.







