Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 44 new cases were reported taking tally to 647

As per the latest media health bulletin released by state nodal officer on Sunday, as many as 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally to 647 cases. Off which 65 of them were recovered and discharged and 17 were reported dead. With this, there are 565 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 23 people have recovered from the corona and discharged with nine from West Godavari district, six from Kadapa, three from Chittoor, three from Visakha and two from East Godavari district respectively. So the government has given the Clarity that a total of 65 patients were discharged.

On the other hand, the government has recently issued guidelines for lockdown exemption following central government's rules. However, the relaxations will only be applicable to areas which are declared as green zone where there are no cases so far. The government would issue further instructions today.