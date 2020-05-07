Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 56 new cases reported, tally mounts to 1833

With the constant rise for the last week, the Andhra Pradesh state has recorded 56 new coronavirus cases on Thursday out of tests conducted for 8087 samples. This rise is attributed to the increase of tests with the availability of the Rapid Testing Kits. The media health bulletin released on Thursday states that the 780 persons have been discharged and 38 reported to be dead and as many as 1015 patients are said to be under treatment.

District-wise data reveals that Krishna district has more number of cases with 16 new cases and 3 cases were registered in Anantapur, 10 in Guntur, 6 in Kadapa, 7 in Kurnool, 4 in Nellore, 7 in Visakhapatnam and 3 in Vizianagaram.

It is a known fact that the state stands first in conducting COVID-19 tests in the country with 1,49,631 tests. On the other hand, with the guidelines issued by the centre amid extension of lockdown for the third time, there have been relaxations for some sectors in the state.