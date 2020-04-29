Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 73 new cases reported, tally climbs to 1332

The COVID-19 positive cases rose by 73 in the last twenty-four hours from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 1332 in Andhra Pradesh. It is learnt that during the lockdown period itself, the number of positive cases spiked massively in the State from the last ten days. Going by the data provided by the Health and Medical department, it revealed that at least 729 new cases were confirmed in the State in the last ten days. The coronavirus is spreading in the State at an alarming rate.

In the last three days, the positive cases were touched 80 mark with 81 on April 26, 80 on April 27 and 82 on April 28 and today 73 cases were reported. The confirmed death cases stand at 31, while the active cases were reported to be of 1014. It is revealed that the highest cases have been reported from the hotspots in the Red and Orange Zones, and the same places have been witnessing the positive cases.

On the other hand, the State government has been claiming that due to the increase in the tests, the number of positive cases is also increasing. The state government conducted more than 7,727 tests in the last twenty-four hours. With this initiative, the State emerged as a number in the country in conducting the highest number of tests of 88,061.

WHile take measure to enforce the lockdown strictly, the government is taking steps to help the poor and migrants in the State by distributing free ration. The State has begun the third phase of free ration distribution to the poor on Wednesday.





రాష్ట్రంలో గత 24 గంటల్లో 7727 సాంపిల్స్ ని పరీక్షించగా 73 మంది కోవిడ్19 పాజిటివ్ గా నిర్దారింపబడ్డారు.

రాష్ట్రం లోని నమోదైన మొత్తం 1332 పాజిటివ్ కేసు లకు గాను 287 మంది డిశ్చార్జ్ కాగా, 31 మంది మరణించారు. ప్రస్తుతం చికిత్స పొందుతున్నవారి సంఖ్య 1014. #APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/jwfRGmmJow — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 29, 2020



