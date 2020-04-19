Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Govt to relax lockdown rules in the areas under green zone

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is believed that the economic status of the state is in dire straits is contemplating to follow the central government as far as relaxation of lockdown rules is concerned. It is learnt that the centre has issued guidelines to relax some of the sectors from lockdown. In the same manner, the Andhra Pradesh government is also preparing to exempt some of the sectors in the state in the green zone areas where there is less number of coronavirus cases. However, it has made it mandatory to follow social distancing, wearing face masks.

Here are the sectors that are exempted from Lockdown in Andhra Pradesh

- Public and private partnerships industries are relaxed from the lockdown.

- Exemption for plants, food manufacturing industries and pharmaceutical companies, soaps manufacturers, masks and bodysuits manufacturers.

- Cold storages warehouses, agro-industries, bakery and chocolate making industries are exempted from lockdown.

- Ice plants, seed processing companies and e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, Flipkart operations would run as usual.

- Special Economic Zones and Export Units are also exempted from lockdown.