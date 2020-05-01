Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Patients below age 50 would be treated at home

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: With the corona epidemic ringing the danger bells in Andhra Pradesh amid an increase in number of positive cases, the government is taking tougher measures for curtail the dreadful virus conducting large number of COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh government has taken a new decision regarding coronavirus treatment. It has decided to treat the patients who are under age 50 at their homes. Medical health department released guidelines.

The government said that the tests conducted by medical staff should be healthy and person need to be in nearby premises of COVID-19 hospital. It is prerogative of the doctors to keep the patient at homes. On the other hand, in 75% of cases in Andhra Pradesh has no symptoms. The government has identified that the increase of cases are due to the spread of virus by asymptomatic patients who are under 60s. It is estimated that 44-45% of those aged 20-40 years were affected with coronavirus.

As many as sixty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,463. the government said in a statement on Friday. While death toll moved to 33 and recovered cases we're reported as 403. The number of active cases stood at 1,027.

Kurnool district stands top with 25 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 411.The officials attributed the spurt in cases over the last few days to increase in number of tests conducted in the state. The total number of tests conducted in the state increased to 1,02,640 with 7,902 since Thursday.