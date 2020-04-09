Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Prisoners manufacture face masks in Kadapa jail

Kadapa: With the coronavirus is taking the toll on humankind across the globe, most of the governments are taking measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. However, one alarming thing is the shortage of masks, which is creating hurdles to the people and the doctors who are treating the coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, many NGOs are coming forward to help in making the masks at home. The science and Technology department in India has also released the manual for making of masks.

In this backdrop, there is a shortage of masks, and the administration is taking measures to increase the mask. As part of it, the Kadapa central jail inmates who are serving imprisonment in the jail are producing the masks to tackle coronavirus. Recently District Collector Hari Kiran has provided 30 sewing machines for making of masks. He said as many as 50 prisoners are working in the making of maks.

They have been reportedly working on making masks since the last 14 years and supplied to other government offices including the collectorate, DPO, DMHO and Municipal offices. They have got an order to manufacture 49,500 masks across the district while they were preparing 2500 to 3000 masks per daily.

Earlier, Prakasam prison officials have started producing face masks at Ongole district central prison. The jail inmates started making re-usable and washable face masks last masks per day at Rs 10 each.